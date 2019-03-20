Man charged with murder in connection with Jan. shooting in central Toledo

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A man previously charged with tampering with evidence after a shooting that left one dead has now been charged with murder.
Police and members of the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force arrested 23-year-old Malik Hall on Tuesday in the 1800 block of Ottawa Drive, more than two months after the January murder he was involved in.
Police say Hall was injured during a shooting on Avondale Avenue in central Toledo that left one person dead and another person injured.
Police say Hall and 16-year-old Daevyon Maddox were inside the vehicle in the 700 block of Avondale Avenue when they met with 18-year-old Montrelle Huggins.
During their encounter, gunfire was exchanged and all three people were struck, according to police.
Hall drove himself and Maddox to the hospital, where Maddox was pronounced dead.
Hall was charged with evidence tampering after he allegedly tried to get rid of the gun in a hospital parking lot.
Police say Hall is now also being charged with murder and other related charges.
Anyone with information into the shooting is asked to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.