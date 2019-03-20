Local school closed due to flu

TOLEDO (WTOL) - One local school will be closed Wednesday due to the flu.
Imagine Madison Avenue School for the Arts is closed on the first day of spring due to the high number of sick students and teachers.
The school says the closure will give them a chance to disinfect the building to ensure a healthy environment for the students.
Classes are expected to resume on Thursday before students get the day off again on Friday for a Professional Development Day.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.