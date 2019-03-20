First Alert Forecast: Spring showers move in this afternoon, evening

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Partly cloudy skies this morning with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s. A few hours of morning sunshine will be possible with increasing clouds midday and into the afternoon.
Rain showers will develop into the afternoon and evening as Spring officially arrives. Highs today will be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.
It will be dry and pleasant into Thursday with highs in the 40s.
The latest trend has Friday turning cooler and cloudy with highs only near 40 degrees.
The weekend will be brighter with highs into the 40s and 50s on Saturday. It will be warmer on Sunday with highs in the middle and upper 50s.
