First Alert Forecast: Spring showers expected Thursday evening

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Spring is coming in with some significant swings in the weather with chilly spring showers Thursday evening going into the night. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s
Friday winds will crank in from the northwest, gusting at 40 mph. This will make for a very cold day with a few rain and snow showers possible and highs near 40.
Temperatures will rebound on the weekend as Saturday will start with a cold morning but will turn into a mostly sunny day. Highs will be in the mid/upper 40s.
The next chance of precipitation will move into late Sunday, Sunday night and Monday morning. Highs will be in the 50s Sunday.
