Dozens of rattlesnakes removed from under Texas home

Snakes will begin emerging from underneath Texas homes as the weather warms up, increasing the risk of snakebites.

Dozens of rattlesnakes removed from under Texas home
A prairie rattlesnake coils into striking position, flicking its forked tongue in and out on a sunny, dry hillside near Livingston, Montana on July 24, 2016 (Hunter D'Antuono)
March 20, 2019 at 9:46 AM EST - Updated March 20 at 9:46 AM

Author: Associated Press

Published: 8:28 AM CDT March 20, 2019

Updated: 8:28 AM CDT March 20, 2019

ALBANY, Texas — A Texas homeowner who reported seeing "a few" snakes under his home actually had dozens of rattlesnakes living beneath his house.

That's according to Big Country Snake Removal, whose workers pulled 45 rattlesnakes from underneath the home near Albany, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) west of Dallas.

The company said on its Facebook page that the homeowner had crawled underneath his home after high winds disrupted his cable television service. The homeowner saw a few snakes, quickly crawled out and contacted the snake removal company, which removed the rattlesnakes last week.

Snakes will begin emerging from underneath Texas homes as the weather warms up, increasing the risk of snakebites. Officials say that on average, one to two people die in Texas each year from a venomous snake bite.

Okay, here it is..... 45 rattlesnakes. Our day started off with a quick removal in Woodson, Texas. After the Woodson removal, we headed back south to a house between Baird and Albany. Due to the high winds, their tv/cable was acting up, so a gentleman crawled under to see what was going on. He saw a “few” snakes and quickly crawled out.... The interesting thing here was they only see a few each year, their yard was very well kept and their house was nice and clean.... My point is, we run into this scenario often, and people don’t think it can happen to them. As I stated in the teaser video, rattlesnakes don’t care how nice your house is or what kind car you drive- they care simply about survival. We arrived around lunchtime and as soon as I crawled under I could immediately see that there was far more than a “few.” 😜 The video will take over from here... If you’d like an inspection/removal, need rattlesnake avoidance training for your dog, or are interested in snake-proof fencing, please let me know.

Posted by Big Country Snake Removal on Sunday, March 17, 2019

Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.