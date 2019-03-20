The Ability Center launches new campaign for public transit riders

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Faced with the criticism that public transportation often runs empty, the Ability Center is running the campaign "I fill a seat on the bus.”
"I hope big picture wise, people see this at a state level, a local level and realize how important our public transportation is,” Angie Goodnight said.
It’s an ongoing conversation here in Lucas County. With TARTA’s recent cuts to service, Angie Goodnight said she can no longer go to church on Sundays and her mobility is limited.
Angie is legally blind. She will be submitting a video showing how she fills a seat on public transportation.
The Ability Center’s new campaign seeks to show how public transit, or the lack of it, affects the lives of many living in Toledo.
"Awareness-raising activity is partially going on because right now there is a debate over adding additional public transit funding in our state budget,” Katie Hunt Thomas, a lawyer with The Ability Center, said.
According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, Ohio spends $.63 per capita on public transit funding. Advocates hope to increase that number.
