TPS parents can learn about summer camps, after-school programs available for children at resource fair

TOLEDO (WTOL) - There are lots of ways your kids can get involved in after-school and summer programs, but it can be hard to figure out what is actually available for them.
The Summer Camp Inclusion Resource Fair aims to make it easier to sort through everything.
The third-annual resource fair can be your one-stop shop to learn about the programs available to TPS students.
Parents will also be able to browse booths at the fair that will help with transportation options and scholarship opportunities.
There will also be activities for kids, give-aways and light refreshments.
The family-friendly event is from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Bowsher High School. Those wishing to attend the event should use the entrance off Arlington Avenue.
The event is open to all families, including children who have special needs.
Contact Deetra Mitchell at the Lucas County Board of Developmental Disabilities at 419-380-51763 for more information.
