TPD looking for endangered missing adult
By WTOL Newsroom | March 19, 2019 at 8:00 AM EST - Updated March 19 at 8:27 AM

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Toledo police have issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert for Northwest Ohio as they search for a missing 70-year-old woman.

Police are looking for Melvyn Neal, who left her home on Indiana Avenue on foot on Monday and has not returned.

Neal is described as a black female standing at 5′5″ and weighing 199 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a gray coat and flip flops.

Police say Neal suffers from mental health conditions and requires medication that she doesn’t have with her.

Those in the following counties should keep a look out for her: Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca, Williams, and Wood.

Anyone who sees her should call 9-1-1.

