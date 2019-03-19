TPD looking for endangered missing adult

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Toledo police have issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert for Northwest Ohio as they search for a missing 70-year-old woman.
Police are looking for Melvyn Neal, who left her home on Indiana Avenue on foot on Monday and has not returned.
Neal is described as a black female standing at 5′5″ and weighing 199 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a gray coat and flip flops.
Police say Neal suffers from mental health conditions and requires medication that she doesn’t have with her.
Those in the following counties should keep a look out for her: Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca, Williams, and Wood.
Anyone who sees her should call 9-1-1.
