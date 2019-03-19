Sylvania schools work toward Toledo private schools busing solution

SYLVANIA (WTOL) - Sylvania schools has a plan to keep busing kids to Toledo private schools.
The school board was looking at saving money by cutting bus service for St. John’s, Toledo Christian and Maumee Valley Country Day School.
The school district only gets funding for the number of students riding the bus, which is about 3 to 13 students per route.
Superintendent Dr. Adam Fineske says he has a compromise.
“[The school] is hoping to combine two public routs into one and include the three private schools in the south Toledo-area we were looking to declare impractical on one route,” Dr. Fineske said. “It will take some give and take but I think it will work and still provide these families busing.”
The district hopes this solution will work and there will be no need for a vote.
A decision could come after spring break next week.
