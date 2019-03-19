12 states support pact giving electoral votes to national popular vote winner

Here’s where the math could get tough for supporters. The current member states tended to vote Democrat in recent history, but the electoral college has helped Republicans who lost the popular vote win the White House in two of the last five years. George W. Bush in 2000 lost to Al Gore by 500,000 votes but won the electoral college 271-266. Hillary Clinton received 2.8 million more votes in 2016 than Donald Trump, but Trump won the electoral college 304-227.