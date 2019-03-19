Sinkhole shuts down west Toledo street

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A sinkhole has shut down a street in west Toledo.
The sinkhole is in the 4100 block of Burnham Avenue.
Crews from the city’s water department were finishing up their part of the road repairs around 1 a.m. Tuesday.
Crews say the sinkhole was caused by a water issue as well as a sewer problem.
Water department crews were removing large pieces of asphalt from the road which needed to be dug up.
Sewer crews are scheduled to be on scene early Tuesday morning to begin their portion of repairs.
Neighbors will not be able to get through the street until repairs are complete.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.