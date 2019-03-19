Semi driver killed in crash on Ohio Turnpike

MAUMEE WTOL) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash on the Ohio Turnpike.
The crash happened around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday morning on the eastbound side of the turnpike near mile marker 60 in Maumee.
Police say 52-year-old Sharon Melichar of Illinois went off the road in her semi, hit a guardrail and overturned.
Police say Melichar suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say she was not wearing a seat belt. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor.
