Semi driver killed in crash on Ohio Turnpike
By WTOL Newsroom | March 19, 2019 at 10:53 AM EST - Updated March 19 at 10:53 AM

MAUMEE WTOL) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash on the Ohio Turnpike.

The crash happened around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday morning on the eastbound side of the turnpike near mile marker 60 in Maumee.

Police say 52-year-old Sharon Melichar of Illinois went off the road in her semi, hit a guardrail and overturned.

Police say Melichar suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say she was not wearing a seat belt. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

