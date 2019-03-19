Rain showers likely Wednesday but look toward a warm up during the weekend

TOLEDO (WTOL) - After some rain showers Wednesday, northerly winds will take over sending temperatures plummeting Friday.
The weekend still looks brighter, though the forecast has drifted cooler as temperatures will need to recover.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy and breezy, with highs in the 40′s.
On Friday, expect the weather to be windy and turning colder. Highs will near 40 degrees.
Finally, some sunshine will appear near Saturday afternoon with highs in the upper 40′s.
And on Sunday things will start to warm up, highs will be in the 50′s and it’ll be partly sunny, but a chance of showers may move into the night.
