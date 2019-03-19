OSHP investigating deadly crash in Seneca Co.

SENECA COUNTY (WTOL) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a Fostoria man was killed in a crash on Monday.
The crash happened around 5 p.m. on State Route 587 at US 224.
Police say Dustin Soals failed to stop at the stop sign at US 224 and pulled into the intersection and into the path of a vehicle driven by Brendan Valentine of Findlay.
Valentine’s vehicle hit Soals’ driver’s side door causing both cars to go off the road.
Police say Soals’ vehicle hit a sign post and slid across a private yard before hitting a house, and Valentine’s vehicle hit a utility pole.
Police say Soals suffered fatal injuries in the crash. Police say Valentine suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash and was taken to ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital.
Police say it is unknown if alcohol was involved at this time. It is also unknown if seat belts were in use.
