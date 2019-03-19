Orangutan mother blinded by air gun pellets in Indonesia

In this photo taken on Sunday, March 17, 2019, veterinarians and volunteers of Sumatra Orangutan Conservation Programme (SOCP) tend to a female orangutan they named 'Hope' after conducting a surgery for infections in some parts of the body and to fix broken bones, at SOCP facility in Sibolangit, North Sumatra, Indonesia. A veterinarian says the endangered orangutan that had a young baby has gone blind after being shot at least 74 times, including six in the eyes, with air gun. The baby orangutan died from malnutrition last Friday as rescuers rushed the two to the facility. (AP Photo/Binsar Bakkara)