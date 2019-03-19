New ministry offering free clothes to those in need

TOLEDO (WTOL) - If you're struggling with making ends meet, and need clothes for your family one Oak Harbor woman is making it her mission to help.
“Sometimes it was a struggle to do food and clothing, and something like this would have been great," Tracy Hartlege said.
Hartlege decided to open the Clothing Corral in Oak Harbor to provide clothes, free of charge, to anyone in the area who needs them.
She said in the past, she had lost everything in a house fire and was touched by the generosity of her community.
So she and her husband Jeff worked to find the perfect spot for their clothing ministry, which ended up being this store front on Water Street in downtown Oak Harbor.
“This property here turned out to be the best option because we have two apartments above that basically pay for the expenses below,” Jeff Hartlege said.
Families will be able to register their need for clothes and can shop quarterly throughout the year.
Each family member will be able to take 7 - 10 items.
Tracy knew it would be a simple gesture that could help local families who are struggling financially.
“If it would be hard on your budget to provide nice clothing for your family and be able to pay your bills and rent and everything, then we want you to come here. We have the clothing, you can see,” she said.
The Clothing Corral officially opens on Tuesday April 9, but will hold an open house on Sunday, April 7 from 2 - 4 p.m.
You can visit Clothing Corral’s Facebook page for more information.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.