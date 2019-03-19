Name April the Giraffe’s new calf

The new son of the social media star is healthy and now needs a better name than ‘Hey you.’

This photo provided by Animal Adventure Park shows April the Giraffe with her new male calf on Saturday, March 16, 2019 in Harpursville, N.Y. The Animal Adventure Park said April gave birth to a healthy male calf Saturday. They say more than 300,000 watched live. (Animal Adventure Park via AP)
March 19, 2019

Author: TEGNA Staff

Published: 5:25 AM EDT March 19, 2019

Updated: 5:25 AM EDT March 19, 2019

The newest addition to April the Giraffe's family needs a name.

Animal Adventure Park is holding a naming contest for the male giraffe born to the social media star last weekend.

Nominations can be placed on the park’s website in increments of five votes for a donation of $5. The park says the money will go to support the park, giraffe conservation initiatives, and Ava’s Little Heroes -- a charity that helps sick children and their families in the New York community where the park is located.

The park says the newborn gained five pounds between Sunday and Monday, a sign that April is producing milk and the baby is nursing. He’s full of energy, galloping around his mom.

