Mylan Institutional LLC Initiates Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Levoleucovorin Injection Due to the Presence of Particulate Matter

Wholesaler: Immediately examine your inventory, quarantine and discontinue distribution of these lots. In addition, if you have further distributed the product, please identify your retail level customers and provide a list of customers via Microsoft excel file to mylan7079@stericycle.com within 10 business days. Stericycle will notify your retail level customers that received the affected batches.Retailer: Immediately examine your inventory, quarantine and discontinue distribution of these lots. Additionally, if you have further distributed the product, please identify the consumer and notify them immediately of this product recall. The consumer should be instructed to contact Stericycle at 1-866-551-2706 for the documentation packet to return the product.Consumer: Please contact Stericycle at 1-866-551-2706 for the documentation packet to return product to Stericycle.Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Mylan Customer Relations at 800.796.9526 or customer.service@mylan.com, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. EST. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to using this drug product.