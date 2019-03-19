Mike Trout finalizing record $430 million deal with LA Angels: reports

Trout has won two American League MVP awards and was the American League Rookie of the Year in 2012.

Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout eyes but misses snagging a fly ball from Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras for an error in the first inning of a spring training baseball game Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in Tempe, Ariz. Contreras, who doubled, scored after advancing on the error. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
March 19, 2019 at 1:06 PM EST - Updated March 19 at 1:06 PM

Author: Suzanne Nuyen, TEGNA | Published: 1:18 PM EDT March 19, 2019 | Updated: 1:18 PM EDT March 19, 2019

Center fielder Mike Trout is finalizing a record-breaking $430 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels, according to reports from ESPN and MLB.com.

The contract could keep Trout with the Angels for the remainder of his career. Trout was set become a free agent in 2 years, after the 2020 season. He is currently signed to a six-year $144.5 million deal. According to MLB.com, the new contract would add 10 years to the deal, meaning Trout would play for the Angels for an additional 12 years.

Under the new deal, Trout would receive and annual average of $35.8 million. This surpasses Zack Greinke's deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks, for $34.4 million a year. Trout's contract also surpasses the $330 million contract that Bryce Harper signed with the Phillies earlier this month.

