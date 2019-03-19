Levi and Lilac’s: A whiskey room with more than 200 labels!

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Don’t’ let all of the options scare you! The tales of ghost stories might, though.
Levi & Lilac’s – A Whiskey Room is set to open March 28 in the historic 1837 building on River Road in Maumee.
Previously Degage, the new whiskey and bourbon lounge will feature live music in the front bar and casual seating and dining in the large, open back bar. There are private spaces available for special parties too.
The owners Shawn and Megan McClellan have a passion for trying new whiskeys and bourbons and decided now is the time to bring this unique idea, inspired by some of the places they’ve visited, to the 419.
The name pays homage to the builder Levi Beebe who died several years after it’s completion in 1837 and the “Lilac Lady” known for the haunting smell of lilac that visitors claim they can smell. Both Levi and Lilac are said to walk the halls of this historic building.
Only adding to the ambiance, right?!
They will be open Tuesday and Wednesday at 4 p.m. and be open Wednesday through Saturday until midnight.
You can ready more about the history of the building and details about the Whiskey Room here.
