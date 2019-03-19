Jerry Lee Lewis moved to rehab center after stroke, cancels Jazz Fest performance

Two weeks after he suffered a stroke and spent two weeks in the hospital, reps for musician Jerry Lee Lewis say he has been moved to a rehabilitation center.

FILE - In this May 2, 2015 file photo, Jerry Lee Lewis performs at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in New Orleans. Rock ’n’ roll pioneer Lewis is recovering after a minor stroke, but he’s expected to make a full recovery. A statement from his publicist says the 83-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer had the stroke Thursday night, Feb. 28, 2019, and is recuperating in Memphis. (Photo by John Davisson/Invision/AP, File)
A new release quotes a doctor as saying Lewis “is expected to fully recover” — and is “heading in the right direction.”

The statement also says Lewis will have to skip some upcoming performances.

Those include one next month at the New Orleans Jazz Festival, one set for May 18 at the Tennessee Theatre in Knoxville, Tenn. and a third on June 8 at The Birchmere located outside Washington D.C.

