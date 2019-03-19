GO 419: Hensville LIVE! Back for a third year

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Hensville Live!, the popular Mud Hens postgame music series returns for a third season to Hensville Park.
This season, Hensville Live! will spotlight seven national tribute bands and one Toledo-based band who will rock, mod and hip hop the 90’s Party Night.
The remaining postgame shows will feature local and regional acts with all performances taking place on the Owens Corning stage located outside Fleetwood’s Tap Rom.
HENSVILLE LIVE! SCHEDULE
- Friday, May 31 – GRAND ALLUSION: A TRIBUTE TO STYX
- Saturday, June 1 – BRENT LOWRY
- Friday, June 7 – 90’s PARTY- SKITTLE BOTS
- Saturday, June 8 - NOT FAST ENUFF
- Friday, June 21 – DISTANT COUSINZ
- Saturday, June 22- CAPTAIN FANTASTIC- ELTON JOHN TRIBUTE SHOW
- Friday, June 28- THE TEN BAND: A TRIBUTE TO PEARL JAM
- Saturday, June 29- THE RED CARPET CRASHERS
- Wednesday, July 3 – SEPARATE WAYS: A TRIBUTE TO JOURNEY- ROCK ‘N’ BLAST
- Friday, July 19- ERIC SOWERS BAND
- Saturday, July 20 – NASHVILLE CRUSH
- Friday, August 9 – HARD DAYS NIGHT: BEATLES TRIBUTE BAND
- Saturday, August 10 – DUELING PIANOS WITH PIANO WARS
- Friday, August 30 – ARCTIC CLAM & AMELIA AIRHARTS
- Saturday, August 31 – IMPOSTERS IN EFFECT: A TRIBUTE TO THE BEASTIE BOYS
Hensville Live! 2019 kicks off on Friday, May 31, with a tribute show to Styx featuring Grand Allusion.
Musical acts take the stage after every Friday and Saturday Mud Hens game and fireworks show between Memorial and Labor Day weekend. Concertgoers will also have an up-close view of the postgame fireworks show.
All Hensville Live! shows are free and open to the public.
Also new in 2019 are Premium VIP packages. This package includes a ticket to the game and guaranteed access to the VIP viewing area closest to the stage during Spotlight concert nights.
In addition to the postgame Hensville Live! music series, stay tuned for the announcement of the major summer concert lineup happening on the Owens Corning outdoor stage at Fleetwood’s Tap Room.
You can find more information and order VIP packages and tickets to the Mud Hens here.
More information on Hensville Live! can be found here.
