Funding for 180th National Guard upgrades may get diverted for border wall

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A push in Washington to fund a border wall, is now impacting Northwest Ohio.
The 180th National Guard was set for a $15 million hangar upgrade, but that’s now on the chopping block.
The President’s “National Emergency” would divert around $3.6 million to build the border along Mexico.
In Ohio alone, $100 million were going for upgrades at military bases like Wright-Patterson in Dayton, Mansfield, Youngstown, Ravenna, and in Toledo.
The 180th upgrade of their hangar has been in the works for years. Our military readiness depends on having the best equipment and facilities.
And while Bob Latta and Marcy Kaptur are on opposite sides of the aisle in Congress, they don’t like to see Toledo’s Air Guard base get shorted on funds.
“They’re a superb unit, they rank at the top, they don’t deserve this kind of treatment, nor does Cap Lejeune or Wright Patterson AFB," said Congresswoman Kaptur.
“As the discussion goes on, how important it is that for the 180th they have the tools they need, the equipment they need, the facilities they need to perform their mission," Senator Portman added.
President Trump’s Emergency Declaration for the wall may yet get overturned by the courts, however the 180th project could be on hold for years.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.