FIRST ALERT: rain showers for the beginning of spring

TOLEDO (WTOL) -
*Wednesday: rain showers likely
*Late Week: turning windy and cold
*Weekend: warming back up
After some rain showers Wednesday, northerly winds will take over sending temperatures plummeting Friday. The weekend still looks brighter, though our forecast has drifted cooler as temperatures will need to recover.
Tonight: mostly cloudy, mild. Lows low 30s.
Wednesday: rain showers, a bit breezy. Highs upper 40s.
Thursday: mostly cloudy, breezy. Highs in the 40s.
Friday: windy and turning colder. Highs near 40.
Saturday: some sunshine, near normal afternoon. Highs upper 40s.
Sunday: partly sunny, warming up. Highs in the 50s.
Sunday night: chance of showers moving in...
