First Alert Forecast: Dry and mild day

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Mostly clear skies this morning with a chilly feel. Temperatures through daybreak will be in the middle and upper 20s.
Partly sunny skies into the afternoon with highs today turning slightly warmer into the middle and upper 40s.
Spring will arrive on Wednesday with highs closer to 50 degrees. A chance of a few late afternoon and early evening rain showers will be possible.
A brief cool down on Thursday with temperatures back into the 40s before sunshine and highs through the 50s to near 60 degrees by the end of the weekend on Sunday.
