Devin Nunes suing Twitter over smears, alleged ‘shadow bans’

Author: Tegna | Published: 7:11 PM EDT March 18, 2019 | Updated: 7:12 PM EDT March 18, 2019
California Rep. Devin Nunes has filed a $250 million defamation lawsuit against Twitter and a few of its users, according to documents obtained by Fox News.
In the lawsuit, Nunes accuses the social media site of “shadow-banning conservatives” and “completely ignoring lawful complaints about offensive content.”
The lawsuit, reportedly filed in Virginia state court, seeks $250 million in compensatory damages and $350,000 in punitive damage from Twitter, a political strategist named Liz Mair, and whoever runs the accounts named @DevinNunesMom and @DevinCow.
While federal law typically exempts sites like Twitter from defamation liability, Nunes' lawsuit claimed it should be liable because it takes an active role in curating and banning content, according to Fox News.
"Twitter created and developed the content at issue in this case by transforming false accusations of criminal conduct, imputed wrongdoing, dishonesty and lack of integrity into a publicly available commodity used by unscrupulous political operatives and their donor/clients as a weapon," the lawsuit claims.
The complaint also said Twitter "shadow-banned" the California Republican by making his content undiscoverable to everyone to "restrict his free speech and to amplify the abusive and hateful content published and republished by Mair, Devin Nunes' Mom, Devin Nunes' cow," and others.
In the lawsuit, Nunes argued that during the lead-up to the 2018 midterm election he "endured an orchestrated defamation campaign of stunning breadth and scope, one that no human being should ever have to bear and suffer in their whole life."
The complaint specifically shared examples of alleged defamation by the @DevinNunesMom account and the @DevinCow account.
