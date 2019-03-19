Clark County Sheriff’s Office issues a missing adult alert

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is asking northwest Ohio residents to be on the lookout for a missing adult.
Marvin Shoemaker, 76, drove away from his residence in Medway Tuesday morning and has not been seen since.
Shoemaker suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and is required to take medication that he does not have with him. He is 5′5″ tall, weighs 150lbs, and was last seen wearing light black or grey jeans, a blue polo shirt with eagles across the chest, and grey tennis shoes.
He is driving a maroon 2008 Chevrolet HHR with OH plate number BHM4399.
