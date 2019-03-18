Where to find authentic Irish coffee in Toledo

TOLEDO (WTOL) - If you haven’t celebrated enough yet for St. Paddy’s Day, Manhattan’s Pub and Cheer in Toledo has you covered!
They partied all day on Sunday, from the morning’s brunch with green mimosas to an Irish Dinner buffet at night and the bar stayed open late.
“I am an official Irish coffee maker. I was trained in Foynes, Ireland on the proper technique, so I may be the only guy in Toledo that makes them the right way,” the bar’s owner, Marty Lahey said.
Manhattan’s normally isn’t open on Sunday nights, but for St. Patrick’s Day, they gave Toledoans a real treat. Whether bar-goers were looking for a Guinness or that authentic Irish coffee, Manhattan’s was ready with both in hand.
There was even live music, which started at 7 p.m.
