Watching Your Wallet: Thousands of consumer complaints hidden in federal watchdog database

The Bureau’s Consumer Response annual reports provide more detailed information about the complaints not published on the database. You can access the reports on our website. To give you more context, in some instances the unpublished complaints are about a company or product that is outside the Bureau’s complaint handling authority. In cases where the company, product or market is outside the Bureau’s complaint handling authority, those complaints are referred to the appropriate regulator. For example, where appropriate, the Bureau refers complaints about small banks and credit unions to the appropriate prudential federal regulator. In other cases, the complaint may not be about a consumer financial product or service. For example, a complaint from a consumer about the cost of their phone services by their phone company would be referred to the FTC Sentinel Network, a secure online database operated by the FTC and used by law enforcement agencies worldwide, including the FCC. Our most recent annual report, covering calendar year 2017, provides a product level breakdown of complaints referred to other regulatory agencies.