Toledo wasting no time with the early release of hot asphalt in 2019

“Gerken Materials, Inc. recently opened its Detroit Avenue plant to assist with important road repairs in the City of Toledo. While it is not common to open in March, Gerken has always felt a duty to serve the traveling public in the communities in which it resides. Gerken Materials, Inc. has worked with the City of Toledo in the past to open early to assist in emergency road repairs. This particular winter has been hard on our infrastructure and we share the concern of the public to get these roads back into good shape."