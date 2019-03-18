Toledo wasting no time with the early release of hot asphalt in 2019

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Access to hot asphalt has come early this year for Toledo and the city is wasting no time using it to fix our pothole ridden streets.
Normally, Gerken Paving doesn't open up until April, closer to the unofficial start of orange barrel season; but with a rough winter behind us, they agreed to start production early this year for their partners at the city.
Representatives from Gerken Paving say, they wouldn’t do this unless the circumstances reached what they call emergency measures that our roads and drivers really need help with.
“Getting here down Secor is like the worst road ever, and Douglas Road too is like really bad so, but no, it’s terrible. They should do something. Break out some of that extra money that they’ve been stashing away. Start fixing them holes. Otherwise, I’m going to stay up in Michigan. Pure Michigan," Jeff Shepard drives to the area frequently from Temperance to shop and dine and said.
Ask and you shall receive. Fortunately, funding is there this year for the city to get to work ahead of schedule, and they've already hit the ground patching.
The major project they’re working on right now is the Anthony Wayne Trail from Glendale to Copland, but other City crews were out in the nice weather Monday in the areas surrounding Douglas, on Tremainsville, Alexis, and on Laskey headed westbound to Talmadge Road.
Those who drive up and down Laskey frequently are taking on more of a seeing is believing attitude, including nearby resident Geoff Wedwalt. He said he’s glad the City is recognizing the problems on roads like Laskey and saying they’ll work on it.
“Promise doesn’t equal success, so we’ll see. It’s a slalom ride, and it’s dangerous because you’re going, weaving back and forth, trying to avoid potholes like everybody else is so nobody’s staying in their lanes. Everybody’s going outside their lanes and weaving back and forth, so it’s dangerous," Wedwalt.
In a statement to WTOL, spokesperson and attorney for Gerken Paving, Mandy Gerken-Snyder said:
“Gerken Materials, Inc. recently opened its Detroit Avenue plant to assist with important road repairs in the City of Toledo. While it is not common to open in March, Gerken has always felt a duty to serve the traveling public in the communities in which it resides. Gerken Materials, Inc. has worked with the City of Toledo in the past to open early to assist in emergency road repairs. This particular winter has been hard on our infrastructure and we share the concern of the public to get these roads back into good shape."
On a side note, Gerken Materials, Inc. began doing business in Napoleon, Henry County, Ohio 60 years ago this Wednesday.
