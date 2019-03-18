Three in hospital after rollover crash in west Toledo

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Three people are in the hospital after a crash in west Toledo early Monday morning.
The crash happened just after midnight on Bennett Road near Sandralee Drive.
Police say the driver of one car ran a stop sign straight into the path of an oncoming vehicle, causing that vehicle to roll over and hit a parked vehicle.
Police say the driver of the rolled vehicle was taken to the hospital, as well as two people from the other car.
Bennett Road was blocked off while the crash was cleaned up.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.