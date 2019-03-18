Summit allows youth to voice concerns, solutions for issues facing teens in Toledo

SYLVANIA (WTOL) - Local youth and their parents participated in a discussion on how youth can say “no more” to the increasing rate of crime and gun violence in the city of Toledo on Sunday.
Judge Stacy Cook facilitated the fourth Teen Summit, on campus at Lourdes University with support from the campus Department of Social Work, Grace Community Center, Restore Inc. and Premier Consulting.
The forum was a chance for teens to speak freely, teach the adults about what it’s like to be a teenager in Toledo and suggest the changes they would like to see.
Shay Bankston, Director of Social Work for Lourdes University and CEO of Premier Consulting said she cannot stress the importance of what can come from these events.
“Growing up in Toledo, I thought it was really important for youth to know that we really do care about what they have to say, and as we approach the summer months, where we peak at our rates of violence and gun crime, it’s important for us to have as many of these opportunities and activities for youth as we can," she said.
The Honorable Stacy Cook, Judge for Lucas County Pleas Court said that she volunteers her time because she feels she gets as much out of this as the teens. She said that a lot of these kids, who she would thankfully likely not come across in her line of work, are influencers as to what Toledo will look like in the coming years. She knows that their opinions count, especially when realizing that on some issues right now, the lack of communication is really causing us as a city to miss out on what’s really going on. It’s her hope that as the conversation opens up with these kids, they will feel comfortable participating and stepping up as they become young adults.
“It started, really, just out of an idea of wanting to listen to kids in the community and what their needs and concerns were and to get a better idea in case there were opportunities or resources that we could look to put in place to maybe keep kids moving forward and out of the system,” she said.
About 60 student athletes and their parents and coaches joined in on the conversation about how they think Toledo could be safer for themselves and their peers.
As community leaders already in their schools, it’s imperative to know what will make them want to continue to live and work in Toledo after graduation.
