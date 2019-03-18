Summit allows youth to voice concerns, solutions for issues facing teens in Toledo

The Honorable Stacy Cook, Judge for Lucas County Pleas Court said that she volunteers her time because she feels she gets as much out of this as the teens. She said that a lot of these kids, who she would thankfully likely not come across in her line of work, are influencers as to what Toledo will look like in the coming years. She knows that their opinions count, especially when realizing that on some issues right now, the lack of communication is really causing us as a city to miss out on what’s really going on. It’s her hope that as the conversation opens up with these kids, they will feel comfortable participating and stepping up as they become young adults.