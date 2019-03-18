Renovated gym building will host 3 wellness businesses under one roof

TIFFIN (WTOL) - Local business owners in Tiffin who own multiple health and wellness companies are now getting all of their services under one roof.
Nick and Shayna Fabrizio have owned a chiropractic and physical rehab business for 20 years, and a company called Active nutrition for 12.
Last year, they purchased the property which housed Body Works Fitness for decades.
Now they have renovated the entire building and will host all three businesses in the same building on west Market Street. Offering the variety of services falls right in line with the couples goal of “Experiencing Lifetime Wellness” with a well-rounded approach to fitness.
And, they have decided to operate the gym 24-7, the first “anytime” facility in Tiffin.
“That is a sticking point for some people and just being able to support everybody. There’s a lot of 1st, 2nd, 3rd shifter, you know, we wanted to be open and available for when people were open and available to work out,” said Shayna.
The goal is to get all three branches, aspects of the operations here up and running by April 1.
You can find more information on memberships here.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.