Police: Kindergarten teacher, boyfriend videoed child sex abuse

Police said they also found video of the woman abusing a young relative.

Audra Mabel and Justin Ritchie (Photo by: Seminole County Sheriff's Office)
March 18, 2019 at 2:52 PM EST - Updated March 18 at 2:52 PM

Author: Associated Press | Published: 8:18 AM EDT March 17, 2019 | Updated: 9:14 AM EDT March 17, 2019

SANFORD, Fla. — A Florida kindergarten teacher and her boyfriend are facing charges that they made videos of themselves sexually abusing children.

The Orlando Sentinel reports 34-year-old Audra Mabel is charged federally with creating child pornography and sexual exploitation of a child. Her 36-year-old boyfriend Justin Ritchie is charged with sexual assault of a child.

Sanford police said a preschool age relative of Ritchie told her mother he had abused her many times. Officers arrested him March 8 and say they found video on his cellphone of him assaulting the child.

They say they also found video of Mabel abusing a young relative and one of her exposing herself in a Michigan first-grade classroom where she previously taught. She was hired in Florida in December.

Court records do not indicate if they have attorneys.

