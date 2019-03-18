No one injured after car gets stuck on tracks, hit by train

FINDLAY (WTOL) - Police say no one was injured but one person was arrested after a train hit a car that got stuck on the tracks in Findlay on Sunday.
The crash happened in the 300 block of Walnut Street around 9:30 p.m.
Police say Chastity Griffin drove her vehicle off the road and behind a local business because she thought it was a driveway.
Police say when she attempted to turn around, the rear of her car backed up onto the railroad tracks and got stuck.
A northbound train then hit the car on the passenger side and pushed the vehicle off and away from the tracks.
Police say Griffin was not in the vehicle at the time of the crash.
Police arrested Griffin for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Railroad crossings from East Sandusky Street to George Street were blocked for a couple of hours due to the train being stopped during the investigation.
