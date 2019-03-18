New Jersey man returns library book 53 years late

Harry Krame checked the book out from his middle school library when he was 13.

March 18, 2019 at 8:39 AM EST - Updated March 18 at 8:39 AM

Author: Associated Press

A New Jersey man says he has returned an overdue library book — 53 years after he first borrowed the book.

Fair Lawn resident Harry Krame says he checked out “The Family Book Of Verse” by Lewis Gannet from his school library when he was 13 and Lyndon Johnson was president. The now 63-year-old Krame found the book recently while cleaning out his basement and felt guilty about keeping it overdue for all those years.

Memorial Middle School Vice Principal Dominick Tarquinio says a late fee at today's rate would be about $2,000, but says the district will let it slide.

School librarian Susan Murray says she plans to use the book for a display to teach students about returning book

