Michigan is encouraging residents to take steps to prevent poisoning

LANSING, Mich. (WTOL) - Two Michigan state agencies recognized March, 17 to March, 23 as National Poison Prevention Week as part of an effort to decrease calls related to poisoning.
In 2018, the Michigan Regional Poison Control Center reported more than 60,000 calls related to potential poisoning. Additionally, 46 percent of those calls involved young children under the age of six, according Michigan Department of Health and Human Services
“By educating Michigan residents about preventative measures they can take, we can help keep our environments and loved ones safe,” said MDHHS Director Robert Gordon. “But, if needed, calling poison control can help Michiganders manage their exposures to poison wisely, with nearly 47 percent of calls managed at home without requiring medical intervention.”
According to the American Association of Poison Control, more than 2 million poisonings are reported each year to the nation’s poison centers and 90 percent of those happen at home.
Poisoning symptoms can be confused by other conditions such as alcohol intoxication, stroke, seizure and insulin reaction, according to the Mayo Clinic. But be aware of these signs that the clinic lists as possible poisoning symptoms:
- Burns or redness around the mouth and lips
- Breath that smells like chemicals, such as gasoline or paint thinner
- Vomiting
- Difficulty breathing
- Drowsiness
- Confusion or other altered mental status
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Residents asked residents to follow preventative measures to reduce the risk of poisonings, including:
- Keep all chemicals, including medications, out of the reach of children.
- Carefully read the labels and dosages on all products before using.
- Keep products in their original containers.
- Do not mix chemicals.
- Have a working carbon monoxide detector in your home.
- Save the National Poison Control number in your phone - 800-222-1222
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.