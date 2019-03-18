Lucas Co. Sheriff’s Office on the lookout for missing 15-year-old girl

By WTOL Newsroom | March 18, 2019 at 2:09 PM EST - Updated March 18 at 2:09 PM

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The Lucas Co. Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 15-year-old who has been reported missing.

According to authorities, Olivia Grace Kidd was last seen on March 18 at 7:30 a.m. at Springfield High School.

Missing Juvenile: The Lucas County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a missing 15 year old. Olivia Grace Kidd...

Posted by Lucas County Sheriff's Office on Monday, March 18, 2019

She is described as having blue eyes and brown hair with blonde highlights. She is 5′3″ and weighs around 155 lbs.

Kidd was seen wearing a red Echo sweatshirt with a rhino on the front, blue jeans, black and white checkered Vans shoes and carrying a pink Under Armour backpack.

She was observed getting into a black Mitsubishi with a spoiler on the back.

If anyone has seen her, or has any relevant information, contact the Lucas Co. Sheriff’s Office at 419-213-4977 or Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

