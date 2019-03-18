Lucas Co. Sheriff’s Office on the lookout for missing 15-year-old girl

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The Lucas Co. Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 15-year-old who has been reported missing.
According to authorities, Olivia Grace Kidd was last seen on March 18 at 7:30 a.m. at Springfield High School.
She is described as having blue eyes and brown hair with blonde highlights. She is 5′3″ and weighs around 155 lbs.
Kidd was seen wearing a red Echo sweatshirt with a rhino on the front, blue jeans, black and white checkered Vans shoes and carrying a pink Under Armour backpack.
She was observed getting into a black Mitsubishi with a spoiler on the back.
If anyone has seen her, or has any relevant information, contact the Lucas Co. Sheriff’s Office at 419-213-4977 or Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.
