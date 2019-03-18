Local police caution drivers traveling through construction zones

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Police are working to warn drivers about the dangers of construction zones.
There has been an increase in crashes on I-75 through an active construction zone, which will take several years to complete.
Local police officers say that slowdowns near construction could be a factor in the increasing accidents in the area. They are urging drivers to slow down and be alert.
It’s not a surprise to see orange construction barrels on I-75. While the Downtown and DiSalle Bridge projects are just getting under way, the construction efforts and driver habits have caused some serious accidents in the area.
“It’s usually speed or distracted driving or maybe a combination of both,” said Rossford Police Chief Todd Kitzler. “People aren’t really focused on what is going on ahead of them.“
While Rossford police are responding to accident calls regularly, so are Northwood Police. They say in just three months they’ve seen five injury crashes, 16 non-injury crashes and two hit and skips from the Miami Street exit to the Buck Road exit. The majority of those incidents are cars that crash into another from behind.
”Just be focused. Be aware. Be a defensive driver,” said Kitzler.
One of the biggest issues officers see is distracted driving. We rode along with Chief Kitzler Monday afternoon and saw some firsthand in just minutes.
“I see it all the time,” said Chief Todd Kitzler. “I mean people are on their devices and it’s crazy.”
Ohio Department of Transportation leaders are also urging you to be vigilant on the roads. They say speeds can vary from day to day as can the open lanes for drivers. If you are paying attention, you will notice.
This is just the beginning of construction on this project. A second portion is set to begin from South Avenue to Glenwood Road this summer.
While ODOT is hopeful construction will be complete at the end of 2023, police say you need to be aware behind the wheel now. Your safety depends on it.
