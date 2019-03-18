At least 3 vehicles involved in accident on I-75 NB

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Traffic is backed up on I-75 after at least three vehicles were involved in a crash Sunday night.
This happened just after 8 p.m. on I-75 NB near the Miami St. exit.
At one point, all northbound lanes were blocked off from the accident. Now, northbound traffic is slowly moving, but is backed up all the way to Wales Rd.
Construction north of the accident also seems to have contributed to the congestion.
Toledo Police dispatch said that there was heavy damage done to the vehicles involved.
At this time, it is unclear if anyone has been injured.
This story is developing. We will continue to keep you updated.
