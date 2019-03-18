Interfaith prayer vigil held in the wake of New Zealand mass shooting

“That’s what this attack showed us, is that in New Zealand there’s no Kiwi Muslim, Kiwi this. Everyone’s a Kiwi, and that’s what the Prime Minister said is that’s an attack on New Zealand. It’s not -- she didn’t say that’s an attack on the Muslim community or this particular ethnicity. She said, this is an attack on New Zealand. These people came here. Some of them refugees, some of them came here as migrants, but they all chose to come here, and they are us,” Dr. Ahmer said.