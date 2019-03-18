Interfaith prayer vigil held in the wake of New Zealand mass shooting

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Muslims were attacked Friday while praying in Christchurch, New Zealand. On Sunday in Toledo, neighbors and friends took to prayer, in hoping to use this tragedy to unify us, rather than separate us further.
That includes a New Zealander, or Kiwi, who was getting ready to travel to the US when the mass shooting occurred.
Psychologist, Dr. Syed Ahmer explained what it was like in the small country as he waited in the airport after the national incident delayed all flights.
“I mean, it’s like the whole country’s in shock. So you can say that this is really New Zealand’s 9/11 from -- it’s like a different perspective," he said.
All were welcome as faith leaders from different religions and walks of life including Jewish, Catholic, Christian, and Hindu, gathered to pray and share their thoughts and emotions.
New Zealand police recently raised the death toll to over 50 for this attack at the hands of a lone gunman.
With a large Muslim community in Toledo, the message here is important and simple: vocalize your love and support for one another.
“That’s why we’re gathering everyone today to have a prayer vigil to say some kind words and evoke our blessings on our community, our country, and hope that God gives direction to people to behave nicely with each other.”Despite the short notice, over 200 people gathered in this space to represent peace and unity throughout our community," Dr. Zaheer Hasan, spokesperson for the United Muslim Association of Toledo said.
“That’s what this attack showed us, is that in New Zealand there’s no Kiwi Muslim, Kiwi this. Everyone’s a Kiwi, and that’s what the Prime Minister said is that’s an attack on New Zealand. It’s not -- she didn’t say that’s an attack on the Muslim community or this particular ethnicity. She said, this is an attack on New Zealand. These people came here. Some of them refugees, some of them came here as migrants, but they all chose to come here, and they are us,” Dr. Ahmer said.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said gun laws will be tightened. Details will be discussed at cabinet level Monday.
