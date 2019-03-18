Franklin Park Mall is offering four months rent-free for Battle of the Pop-Up winners

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Those who have a great business idea can apply now through April, 19 to the Battle of the Pop-Up contest to win four months rent-free at the Franklin Park Mall along with free utilities and a $500 merchandising package that includes interior signage, table-printed displays and graphic design services.
The winner will also be able to make use of existing mall or store fixtures.
Participants must be ready to get a business license by July, 1 and to operate during mall hours from July, 1 to Oct., 31.
The mall said applications will be judged based on business strategy, concept creativity, and likelihood of profitability, among other criteria.
Applications are free and can be submitted through the mall’s website, or by completing this form and emailing it to TheChallenge@StarwoodRetail.com or dropping it off at the mall’s management office.
Winners will be contacted by email or phone on May, 6.
