First Alert Forecast: Partly sunny, dry, pleasant afternoon

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Mostly cloudy skies early with a few areas of patchy fog or freezing fog before 8 a.m. A flurry possible through daybreak with temperatures in the low and middle 20s at sunrise.
It will be partly sunny, dry and pleasant this afternoon with highs near 40 degrees. It will remain dry and mild into Tuesday with highs in the middle 40s.
A few light rain chances, mixed with a few wet snowflakes will be possible through mid week.
The weekend will have highs in the 50s into Saturday and Sunday, and could possibly reach toward 60 by the end of the weekend.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.