FIRST ALERT: all you need to know this week
By Robert Shiels | March 18, 2019 at 4:25 PM EST - Updated March 18 at 4:25 PM

*Tuesday: brighter weather

*Wednesday: chance of rain

*Weekend: warm up on the horizon

A chance of showers at midweek will give way to a likely dry weekend. The warmest days in this extended forecast may fall right on the weekend.

Tonight: partly cloudy, chilly. Lows mid 20s.

Tuesday: partly sunny, mild. Cooler near the lake. Highs mid/upper 40s.

Wednesday: chance of rain showers. Highs around 50.

Thursday: mostly cloudy, cool. Highs in the 40s.

Friday: mostly cloudy, near normal. Highs around 50.

Saturday: mostly sunny, warmer. Highs near 60.

Sunday: partly sunny, warm. Highs in the 60s.

