FIRST ALERT: all you need to know this week

TOLEDO (WTOL) -
*Tuesday: brighter weather
*Wednesday: chance of rain
*Weekend: warm up on the horizon
A chance of showers at midweek will give way to a likely dry weekend. The warmest days in this extended forecast may fall right on the weekend.
Tonight: partly cloudy, chilly. Lows mid 20s.
Tuesday: partly sunny, mild. Cooler near the lake. Highs mid/upper 40s.
Wednesday: chance of rain showers. Highs around 50.
Thursday: mostly cloudy, cool. Highs in the 40s.
Friday: mostly cloudy, near normal. Highs around 50.
Saturday: mostly sunny, warmer. Highs near 60.
Sunday: partly sunny, warm. Highs in the 60s.
