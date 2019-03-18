Eight chemical storage tanks burning near Deer Park

"As of 5:30 a.m., the City of Deer Park has received confirmation that no air quality readings conducted in response to the Intercontinental Terminals Company incident have exceeded action levels," stated the office of emergency management. "In light of this information, the City has made the decision to lift the Shelter-in-Place order and to re-open State Highway 225 with the public. Portions of Independence Parkway will remain closed until further notice."