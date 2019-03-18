Beto O’Rourke says he raised $6.1M online in 1st 24 hours

FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2019, file photo Beto O'Rourke tells reporters he plans to make a decision soon on whether to get in the race for president in Madison, Wis. O'Rourke says he has made up his mind about a 2020 presidential run and will announce his intentions "soon." (AP Photo/Scott Bauer) (Scott Bauer)
March 18, 2019 at 7:33 AM EST - Updated March 18 at 7:33 AM

Author: Associated Press

Beto O'Rourke's Democratic presidential campaign says he raised more than $6 million online during the first 24 hours after he announced his White House bid last week.

O’Rourke spokesman Chris Evans tweeted Monday the “record-breaking” $6.1 million came “without a dime” from political action committees, corporations or special interests.

The $6.1 million is the highest 24-hour number reported by any campaign, just above what Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders reported.

O’Rourke jumped into the 2020 presidential race on Thursday, shaking up the already packed field and pledging to win over voters from across the political spectrum. The former Texas congressman lost a U.S. Senate race to incumbent Ted Cruz last November.

