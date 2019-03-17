Spring is coming! How you can celebrate with Chick-fil-A’s new key lime treat and a free DQ ice cream cone

Author: Ian Hill, DEALBOSS | Published: 6:06 AM MDT March 15, 2019 | Updated: 2:05 PM MDT March 15, 2019
Winter is almost over.
It’s true — despite the weather you what you might see outside your window, and the temperatures you feel when you leave the house in the morning, winter’s days are numbered. Spring starts on Wednesday, and you’ll soon be able to celebrate with some sweet treats.
On Monday, Chick-fil-A will launch its new Frosted Key Lime, while on Wednesday Dairy Queen — which is rebranding itself as DQ — will be giving away free ice cream cones.
The cone giveaway is part of DQ's Free Cone Day promotion. Customers can get a free small vanilla soft-serve cone at participating locations while supplies last.
“We love that our tradition of Free Cone Day has become synonymous with return of warmer weather and bringing people together,” said Maria Hokanson, executive vice president of ADQ, in a press release. “We know the start of soft-serve season brings joy to our fans, and we can’t wait to help spread smiles.”
The promotion will not be offered at mall-based DQ locations or at DQ Grill & Chill restaurants.
Can't make it to a DQ on Wednesday? You can still save money on a cone by downloading the DQ mobile app, which includes an offer for a 50 cent small regular or dipped soft serve cone that's good Thursday through March 31. You can download the app for iPhone here; click here to download from Google Play.
Click here to find a DQ location.
DQ's Free Cone Day also won't be your last opportunity to get free ice cream this spring. Ben & Jerry's will give away free ice cream April 9 as part of its Free Cone Day promotion.
If you're not a fan of soft serve and you still want a cold treat to mark the start of spring, consider heading to your local Chick-fil-A. The fast-chicken chain will launch its Frosted Key Lime on Monday at its restaurants nationwide.
A Chick-fil-A press release calls the Frosted Key Lime “a hand-spun combination of vanilla IceDream, Lemonade (or Diet Lemonade) and a natural, sugar-free lime flavoring made from a blend of key limes, kaffir limes and Persian limes.” The price starts at $3.25.
