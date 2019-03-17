REPORT: Drake Bell confirms ‘Drake & Josh’ reboot

Author: Erica Santiago
Published: 8:38 PM EDT March 16, 2019
Updated: 8:59 PM EDT March 16, 2019
Twelve years after "Drake & Josh" finished its run on Nickelodeon, actor Drake Bell confirmed the show is in the works to be revived, according to a report from PEOPLE.
During a red carpet walk at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, 32-year-old Bell said he and former “Drake & Josh” co-star Josh Peck, also 32, are speaking with several networks about the show.
"We're working on something," Bell told PEOPLE. "I'm excited. I think we have a great idea."
"Drake & Josh" aired from 2004 to 2007 on Nickelodeon and told the "odd-couple" story of two teenage boys who became stepbrothers and formed an unlikely brotherly bond.
The show became one of Nickelodeon's highest-rated series, but Bell said "Drake & Josh" might be a little different the second time around.
"[The show] is going to be way more creative, way cooler than just, you know, the college years or something like that," he said in the report. "We knew that if we were ever going to come back, it's got to be something cool. I'm excited to see what the fans think."
Since the show ended, Bell has released new music, dabbled in reality TV and became the voice of Spider-Man/Peter Parker in both the "Ultimate Spider-Man" series and the animated Avengers franchise.
Peck went on to become a successful social media personality through his comedy skits on Vine and YouTube and starred alongside “Full House” alum John Stamos in the short-lived TV comedy “Grandfathered.”
