Point Place business group honors Rep. Kaptur for her time in U.S. House

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Friday night, people in Point Place took time out of their weekend to surprise local Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur with an honorary dinner and ceremony.
The Point Place Business Association partnered up with Friendship Park Community Center to celebrate Congresswoman Kaptur. She is officially the longest serving woman in US House of Representatives after serving for more than 36 years.
The group celebrated with corned beef and cabbage. People ranging from city council members to people serving in Ohio’s legislative body were there to honor Kaptur.
She was expecting to speak as part of a regular meeting, but was instead surprised with a ceremony in her honor.
“They couldn’t have done more it’s really, it’s just beautiful, especially on St. Patrick’s Day weekend, it’s very festive, I was wearing green for the occasion you know and there are many of my colleagues in elected life here taking time from their families and busy lives to be here. I’m just very, very honored,” said Representative Kaptur.
Kaptur says while she is the longest serving, that doesn’t mean she’s done yet. She says she has lots of projects in the works ranging from national security to the Great Lakes, and she doesn’t plan on leaving them half done.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.