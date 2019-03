TOLEDO (WTOL) - It'll be a slow but steady climb this week toward warmer weather. By next weekend highs will be close to 60 degrees. In the meantime, Monday will be partly sunny with highs in the lower 40's. More sunshine is likely Tuesday with a midweek peak of highs in the 50's on Wednesday. The overall weather pattern is very quiet for mid-March and likely means stringing together nearly a full week without any rain or snow.